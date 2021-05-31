In Clip, UP Man Holds 5-Month-Old Dead Baby in Arms, Alleges Negligence at Govt Hospital

Visuals of a man holding his five-month-old dead baby in his arms outside a government hospital in Barabanki district alleging negligence of the authorities have emerged from Uttar Pradesh. According to a report in NDTV, the man said no doctor attended to the child for two hours leading to her death.

“All these people keep on talking about only COVID-19. No one wants to touch a patient fearing Covid. There is not one doctor here to attend to my child. She just fell down from a cot. And she died. What is this system?" the man was quoted as saying in the report.

The authorities have, however, refuted the charges and claimed the baby was brought dead to the hospital.

In a video statement, Barabanki’s Chief Medical Officer BKS Chauhan said the child was examined by the staff at the hospital, a community health centre, and found her to be brought dead.

“The hospital superintendent told me the doctor on emergency duty and paramedical staff both examined the baby. The parents of the baby told us the baby had fallen from the terrace," Chauhan was heard saying.

The incident reportedly happened in Barabanki’s Sirauli Gauspur on Sunday evening. In a clip, the man can be seen weeping with his months-old child in his arms outside the hospital gate, while his wife is sitting at a distance.

In another video, the man is heard saying, “It has been two hours. Not a single doctor came. Someone said have patience. My child has died, and I should keep patience?"

A third video shows policemen speaking to the man with one of them saying, “What is this drama?"

“My daughter has died, and you say this is drama," the man says. The policeman then asks the man to provide a written complaint.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here