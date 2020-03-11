Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 » India
1-min read

In.com is Now ShowSha

Get ready for ShowSha, the page that will be your daily dose of entertainment. And go ahead, create some ShowSha!​

News18

Updated:March 11, 2020, 3:13 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
In.com is Now ShowSha
Get ready for ShowSha, the page that will be your daily dose of entertainment. And go ahead, create some ShowSha!​

In.com, the one-stop platform for all news related to entertainment and lifestyle, buzz and gossip about celebrities, and unseen photographs, will now be known as ShowSha.

If you already follow the Facebook and Instagram pages, prepare to get more exciting news there. This is only going to get better. From news to controversies to rumors to gossip to our quick hot takes-- the all new ShowSha Facebook page will update you with anything and everything about your favourite, and not-so-favorite celebrities.

Get ready for ShowSha, the page that will be your daily dose of entertainment. And go ahead, create some ShowSha!​

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram