In Conversation With 22Kymco – A Promising Two-Wheeler Giant Entering India

Jun 28, 2019

Remember 22 Motors and their famous Flow electric scooter which got everyone talking when it came out? Well, 22 Motors has now partnered with Taiwan-based two-wheeler manufacturer Kymco and the result of which is a company that is called 22Kymco. The company is set to enter the Indian market this year itself with a promise of setting up 14 dealerships in 6 major cities across India by the end of 2019. They will start their innings with three scooters and have big plans and hopes to be the torch-bearer for the electric mobility sector in India. We got into a conversation with Allen Ko, Chairman, Kymco and Parveen Kharb, CEO and Co-Founder, 22 Motors to find out more about their plans.