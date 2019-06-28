Take the pledge to vote

In Conversation With 22Kymco – A Promising Two-Wheeler Giant Entering India

Jun 28, 2019 03:15 PM IST Auto Auto
Remember 22 Motors and their famous Flow electric scooter which got everyone talking when it came out? Well, 22 Motors has now partnered with Taiwan-based two-wheeler manufacturer Kymco and the result of which is a company that is called 22Kymco. The company is set to enter the Indian market this year itself with a promise of setting up 14 dealerships in 6 major cities across India by the end of 2019. They will start their innings with three scooters and have big plans and hopes to be the torch-bearer for the electric mobility sector in India. We got into a conversation with Allen Ko, Chairman, Kymco and Parveen Kharb, CEO and Co-Founder, 22 Motors to find out more about their plans.

