In Conversation With PK Walia: Goodyear India About Future of Tyre Technology

The tyres of the future could not only be spherical, but may also connect to cars via magnetic levitation if Goodyear's concept finds its way into the autonomous vehicles of tomorrow. With its innovative design, the firm's Eagle-360 hopes to offer the very best in maneuverability, safety and connectivity. Along with this, the company also unveiled concept tyre, BHO3, which offers the possibility to help recharge the batteries of electric cars by transforming heat from a rolling tyre into electrical energy. Material used in these BH03 concept tyres captures the heat generated when the tyres flex under normal driving conditions and transforms it into electrical energy. The materials used would optimize the tyre's electricity generation capabilities as well as its rolling resistance.