In Delhi, 20-year-old Thrown Under Train by Two Friends After Brawl Over Phone

A 20-year-old man in Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh was seriously injured after two of his friends threw him under a moving train following a brawl over a phone. The man, identified as Dileep Kumar, is undergoing treatment at a hospital. The incident happened after Dileep accused his friends Heera and a minor of stealing his phone, and confronted them. Heera and the minor, alleged addicts and habitual thieves, got angry following Dileep’s Accusations and forcibly took him to nearby railway tracks.

According to the police report, the two then threw Dileep in front of a running train and fled. Police have put relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in the FIR against Heera and the minor, and are currently looking for them.

Police said that Dileep originally hails from Bihar’s Nalanda and had been managing a shop for one Manoj in Punjabi Bagh for some years now. Both Heera and the minor were roommates of Dileep and used to steal valuables from his shop, and sell it elsewhere.

A day before the incident on February 5, the three got involved in a brief altercation but ended up sleeping in the same room. However, when Dileep woke up the next morning, he found his phone missing, and he instantly suspected Heera and the minor.

Dileep rushed to confront the duo, but the three got involved in a violent argument, which led to Heera and the minor dragging the 20-year-old to the railway tracks in Punjabi Bagh. Both of them waited for a train to arrive and then threw Dileep under the wheels.

After the accused fled the spot, locals gathered at the scene and informed the police. Officials of Punjabi Bagh Police rushed to the incident site and took Dileep to a nearby hospital. He is said to have sustained critical injuries.

Police have recorded the statement of Dileep, and have been searching for the accused.

