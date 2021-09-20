In Delhi, Class 12 Student Attacks School Teacher With Iron Rod

A class 12 student allegedly attacked a teacher with an iron rod after he was asked to sit properly during the class in a Delhi school on Saturday morning. According to Delhi Police, the incident took place at Baprola village in West Delhi under Ranhola police station jurisdiction.

The Ranhola Police have arrested the accused student.

A senior police officer stationed at the Ranhola police station said, “We received a call from the government school at Baprola informing us about an attack on a teacher by a school student.”

The police officer further said that upon reaching school they learnt that the teacher was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment and the boy had escaped from the school.

The injured teacher has been identified as Vikrant and the student as Lalit. “During our probe, we learnt that the student forced into the teachers room with an iron rod and attacked Vikrant. The school teacher suffered serious head injuries due to the attack,” said Ranhola Police.

“The injured teacher told the police that he had asked Lalit to sit properly, which might be the reason he got furious,” added police.

Police have learnt that Lalit had failed twice earlier in class 12 and was 21-years-old. “We have registered an FIR under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 308,” added Rohnala Police.

In another development, A 17-year-old boy was found hanging from a tree in Shalimar Bagh on Saturday. The Delhi Police claimed that the boy had died by suicide. However, the boy’s family members believe the minor was murdered by his friends.

“Prima facie it seems the boy died by suicide. We have received a complaint by his parents stating that his friends murdered and hanged him to a tree. Things will be more clear after we receive the postmortem report,” said a Delhi Police officer.

