1-min read

In Delhi for Her Indian-style Wedding, New Zealand Woman Found Dead in Paharganj Hotel

On Saturday morning, her boyfriend found her unconscious. He informed the hotel staff and took the woman to Lady Hardinge hospital where she was declared brought dead.

PTI

Updated:November 16, 2019, 4:37 PM IST
Representative image.

New Delhi: A 49-year-old woman from New Zealand, who had come to India to get married as per Indian traditions, was found dead in a hotel in Paharganj here on Saturday morning, police said. The victim has been identified as Tuialli Polly Anne.

According to police, she was a patient of hypertension and had come to India with her boyfriend, who is an Australian national.

On Saturday morning, her boyfriend found her unconscious. He informed the hotel staff and took the woman to Lady Hardinge hospital where she was declared brought dead.

As the woman was a patient of high blood pressure, it seems like she died due to cardiac arrest, a senior police officer said, adding that the exact cause of death will be ascertained by the post-mortem report.

