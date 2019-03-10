English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
6-year-old Delhi Boy Killed, 1 Injured in Gunshot Fired at Gym
Police reached the spot and found that the boy, Prince Raj, who was looking through the window of his residence above the gym has died while another person, Mahender, was injured while entering the building.
Image for representation.
Loading...
New Delhi: A 6-year-old boy died while a 29-year-old man was injured after gunshots were fired in a gym at Inderpuri, police said Saturday.
On receiving information at 8:45 pm about gunshots being fired, police reached the spot and found that the boy, Prince Raj, who was looking through the window of his residence above the gym has died while another person, Mahender, was injured while entering the building, an official said.
The injured was taken to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, where he was stated to be out of danger, police said.
An initial enquiry revealed that four people of JJ Colony in Inderpuri were involved in the incident, they said, adding a case has been registered in the matter and a hunt is on to nab the accused.
On receiving information at 8:45 pm about gunshots being fired, police reached the spot and found that the boy, Prince Raj, who was looking through the window of his residence above the gym has died while another person, Mahender, was injured while entering the building, an official said.
The injured was taken to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, where he was stated to be out of danger, police said.
An initial enquiry revealed that four people of JJ Colony in Inderpuri were involved in the incident, they said, adding a case has been registered in the matter and a hunt is on to nab the accused.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
War Of Words: Rahul Gandhi Asks PM To Tell Nation Who Released Masood Azhar From Jail
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Watch: Nirav Modi’s Bungalow Demolished Using Dynamite Sticks, ED To Take Jacuzzi And Chandelier
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
-
Friday 21 December , 2018
Bikes, Technology And World Tours, In Conversation With Female Biker Dr. Maral Yazarloo
-
Sunday 03 March , 2019
For Women At Kumbh, Faith Triumphs Fear of Unwanted Gazes
War Of Words: Rahul Gandhi Asks PM To Tell Nation Who Released Masood Azhar From Jail
Friday 08 March , 2019 Watch: Nirav Modi’s Bungalow Demolished Using Dynamite Sticks, ED To Take Jacuzzi And Chandelier
Friday 08 March , 2019 Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
Friday 21 December , 2018 Bikes, Technology And World Tours, In Conversation With Female Biker Dr. Maral Yazarloo
Sunday 03 March , 2019 For Women At Kumbh, Faith Triumphs Fear of Unwanted Gazes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- War Of Words: Rahul Gandhi Asks PM To Tell Nation Who Released Masood Azhar From Jail
- Nissan Kicks Review: Is This the One for You?
- Nirav Modi Was Spotted in London and Twitter Tried to Capture Him With Memes
- Everyone Had the Same Response to T-Series Chief's Appeal to Beat PewDiePie on YouTube
- YouTube to Warn Viewers When They're Watching Fake News
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results