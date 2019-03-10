LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

6-year-old Delhi Boy Killed, 1 Injured in Gunshot Fired at Gym

Police reached the spot and found that the boy, Prince Raj, who was looking through the window of his residence above the gym has died while another person, Mahender, was injured while entering the building.

PTI

Updated:March 10, 2019, 7:39 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
6-year-old Delhi Boy Killed, 1 Injured in Gunshot Fired at Gym
Image for representation.
Loading...
New Delhi: A 6-year-old boy died while a 29-year-old man was injured after gunshots were fired in a gym at Inderpuri, police said Saturday.

On receiving information at 8:45 pm about gunshots being fired, police reached the spot and found that the boy, Prince Raj, who was looking through the window of his residence above the gym has died while another person, Mahender, was injured while entering the building, an official said.

The injured was taken to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, where he was stated to be out of danger, police said.

An initial enquiry revealed that four people of JJ Colony in Inderpuri were involved in the incident, they said, adding a case has been registered in the matter and a hunt is on to nab the accused.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram