6-year-old Delhi Boy Killed, 1 Injured in Gunshot Fired at Gym

A 6-year-old boy died while a 29-year-old man was injured after gunshots were fired in a gym at Inderpuri, police said Saturday.On receiving information at 8:45 pm about gunshots being fired, police reached the spot and found that the boy, Prince Raj, who was looking through the window of his residence above the gym has died while another person, Mahender, was injured while entering the building, an official said.The injured was taken to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, where he was stated to be out of danger, police said.An initial enquiry revealed that four people of JJ Colony in Inderpuri were involved in the incident, they said, adding a case has been registered in the matter and a hunt is on to nab the accused.