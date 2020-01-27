Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

In Delhi, No Plans for Idol Immersion in Yamuna River on Saraswati Puja

People in the national capital are worried as the authorities concerned have not yet come up with any plans for an alternative way of idol immersion.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 27, 2020, 2:57 PM IST
In Delhi, No Plans for Idol Immersion in Yamuna River on Saraswati Puja
Image for representation/PTI

Authorities in Delhi banned idol immersion in Yamuna last year, in order to prevent the river from being polluted and set up artificial ponds for the devotees to carry out eco-friendly Visarjan.

This year, Saraswati Puja or Basant Panchmi is on January 29. People in the national capital are worried as the authorities concerned have not yet come up with any plans for an alternative way of idol immersion.

Basant Panchmi is popular in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Bengal, Odisha and Madhya Pradesh. Saraswati Puja is celebrated in Delhi on a large scale as people belonging to the aforementioned states reside in the national capital.

The authorities have not made arrangements for artificial ponds, The Times of India reported quoting PK Pal of East Bengal Displaced Persons (EBDP) Association, an umbrella body for residents of CR Park.

Pal also said as Basant Panchmi or Sarawati Puja is a smaller festival, authorities have taken no initiative for it. He said that they will go to Kalindi Kunj as it has some ponds, adding that many will still go the river for the idol immersion.

There are no plans to keep vigil at ghats and idols made of clay with natural biodegradable paint can be immersed, the national daily reported quoting Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC).

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

