In Delhi, One Rape Reported Every 5 Hours, 10 Minutes in Pandemic-hit 2020

Delhi reported 1,699 incidents of rape, 2,186 of molestation and 65 cases of sexual assault against children in pandemic-hit 2020. However, the cases have dipped from that of 2019. This was the first time in several years that all types of crimes against women had reduced, said the Delhi police on Friday.

In 2019, the figures stood at: 2,168 rapes, 2,921 incidents of molestation and 109 POCSO cases.

As per Delhi Police officials in their annual press conference, the involvement of strangers in rape cases has been 1.77 per cent in 2020 as against 2.20 per cent in 2019 and 44 per cent of the perpetrators were either family or family friends while 26 per cent were other known persons.

While, in 2 per cent of the rape cases, the employer or the co-workers were involved. In 12 per cent of the cases, the neighbours were found to be involved.

Overall, the Delhi Police registered 2,66,070 cases under the Indian Penal Code last year, accounting a drop of over 15 per cent as against 2019 when 3,16,261 cases were registered.

The national capital reported a rape every five hours, a murder every 19 hours, and a car theft every 15 minutes. Last year, the corresponding figures for rape, murder and auto theft were 4 hours, 17 hours, and 12 minutes.

Last year also witnessed a drop in the number of PCR calls received. A total of 18,08,384 were received in 2020, against 29,25,531 PCR calls in 2019, a drop of 38.19 per cent.

Murder cases in the city have gone down by 9.40 per cent. A total of 472 such cases were registered in 2020 while 521 were registered in 2019, the police said.

Cases of kidnapping for ransom dropped by 26.67 per cent, burglary cases went down by 27.33 per cent, motor vehicle theft cases by 24.23 per cent and other theft cases by 30.52 per cent, it added.

However, the number of snatching cases in 2020 saw a surge and went up by 27.11 per cent from 2019. As many as 7,965 such cases were registered last year as against 6,266 in 2019.

According to Delhi Police, there was a marginal rise of 0.35 per cent in the number of robbery cases. A total of 1,963 cases were registered in 2020 as compared to 1,956 in 2019.