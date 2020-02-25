Take the pledge to vote

News18 » India
1-min read

In Delhi's Yamuna Vihar, Hindus and Muslims Wage a United Battle against Divisive Forces

Mohammed Sajid, a resident, said locals drew away outsiders who had come to the market area of Yamuna Vihar and tried to create disturbance in the region. The locals are taking turns to guard the region..

PTI

Updated:February 25, 2020, 11:27 PM IST
In Delhi's Yamuna Vihar, Hindus and Muslims Wage a United Battle against Divisive Forces
People form a human chain during a protest against NRC, CAA and violence in east Delhi area in Kolkata on Tuesday. (PTI)

New Delhi: As northeast Delhi was engulfed by communal clashes on Tuesday over the amended citizenship law, Hindu-Muslim residents of Yamuna Vihar chose to defeat those forces who sought to divide them.

The residents of Yamuna Vihar say they have never seen such a communal frenzy in the past 34 years.

"Hindus and Muslims have been living peacefully in the area since a long time. Such madness is new to the area. This is the reason why we have decided to defeat the communal forces together," Mohammed Sajid, a resident, said.

He said the residents drew away outsiders who had come to the market area of Yamuna Vihar and tried to create disturbance in the region. The locals are taking turns to guard the region against outsiders.

"Residents armed with sticks and lathis are guarding the region against outsiders. We are trying hard to prevent such elements from slipping inside the colony and creating ruckus," Rahul, another resident of Yamuna Vihar, said.

Raisuddin Rehan said only unity can defeat the divisive elements. "We have come together against such elements which are hellbent on dividing us. People from both the communities are fighting this battle together," he said.

Sumati said children have been asked to stay inside their homes and the residents are taking all steps to prevent any untoward incident.

At least 13 people have been killed and more than 150 people injured in the violence reported in northeast Delhi, police said. The clashes erupted between anti-Citizenship Act protestors and those rallying in favour of the legislation that was passed in both Houses of Parliament in December last year.

