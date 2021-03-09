In 'Desh Bhakti' Budget, Manish Sisodia Combines Patriotism With Development for Delhi

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and finance minister Manish Sisodia presented the 7th budget of the Kejriwal government on Tuesday. Marking the 75th year of India’s independence, Sisodia christened the budget as a ‘Desh Bhakti budget’ and led his speech with the provisions that the AAP government has made to mark the 75th year of India’s independence.

Delhi’s Deputy chief minister said, “Delhi government will celebrate 75 weeks as the great festival of patriotism.” Further elaborating, Sisodia said that beginning from March 12 until the 15th of August, the 75 weeks will be observed as the great festival of patriotism ‘

Sisodia said that the current budget will not only celebrate patriotism in India but will also lay the foundation for India for the next twenty-five years.

As finance minister, Sisodia also allocated funds for various programs of the government to mark the ‘Desh bhakti Mahotsav. The celebrations would not be confined to Delhi alone but would take the role of Delhi in the freedom struggle across the country along with the vision for Delhi in 2047.

Further elaborating, Sisodia said that the tricolor would adorn every nook and cranny of the capital. The tricolor would be hoisted across 500 locations in Delhi and for this, an allocation of 45 crore rupees has been made in the budget. Rs 10 crores have been set aside to celebrate the life of Late freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, another Rs 10 crore has been set aside to take the life of the father of Indian Constitution Baba Saheb Ambedkar to the youth.

Manish Sisodia also said that the Desh bhakti curriculum is ready and one period in the class would be given to this. In order to take meditation and yoga, ‘ dhyan and yoga’ to the citizens to Delhi, the government has allocated Rs twenty-five crores that include the appointment of instructors who will take these lessons to the colonies of the residents.

After devoting substantial time to the government’s programs on patriotism, the Deputy chief minister moved on to the other parts of the budget.

The Delhi government announced that the Covid-19 vaccine will be administered to people free-of-cost at its hospitals in future phases of the inoculation drive too and a provision of Rs 50 crore has been made in its annual budget for this scheme.

Sisodia, while presenting a Rs 69,000-crore budget, said Rs 9,934 crore has been allocated to the healthcare sector.

Apart from this, the Deputy CM allocated almost 16377 crores, amount to 1/4th of the budget to education.

To ease the process of being treated for minor diseases, the Delhi govt said it be opening ‘Mohalla Clinic’ across the city. To help middle-class women get better treatment, ‘Vishesh Mahila Mohalla Clinic ‘ will also be opened in the city.

The govt also aims to have 25% of new vehicles registered in Delhi by 2024 as electric vehicles, said the Deputy CM while allocating 521crores for promoting art and culture and proposing 3,090 crores for power subsidies.