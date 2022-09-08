In 'Emotional' Meet With Nobel Laureate Satyarthi, B'desh PM Hasina Details Nation's Projects to Help Kids

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheik Hasina had scheduled a 30 minute appointment with Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi, but sources told News18 that the meeting between the leaders crossed an hour in Delhi.

Both of them spoke about work in the social sector and discussions took place on International global social protection mechanism, sources said.

Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi is supposed to give his UN speech this month, and attempt to build up International Global Social Protection Scheme.

Sources said that Sheik Hasina explained go Satyarthi about how Bangladesh is working on children’s welfare with various social projects aimed at them, including conditional cash transfer. From 2003, the Government of Bangladesh had launched a stipend for Primary school students.

Satyarthi also urged Hasina to join to work on the Global Social Protection Scheme. “It’s a great inspiration meeting PM Hasina, as especially after the pandemic we have seen children, worldwide, as being badly affected. Specifically in African countries. Nobel laureates and World leaders have therefore are planning to build up Global protection scheme for children. She is compassionate leader, we have already spoken to France on this. I will also project her social programme at the UN,” said Satyarthi.

He also said that a mere 53 billion dollars per annum – equivalent to 10 days of global military spending – would ensure all children in all countries had social security and protection.

According to sources, PM Hasina became very emotional while talking to Satyarthi, as she explained the struggle faced in Bangladesh in the past and India’s role in the help it provided.

Sources added that the Rohingya issue too was discussed, as Hasina expressed her desire to support them but also stated some ‘concern areas’.

