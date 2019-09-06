In Faux Pas, Goa Govt Releases Teachers Day Statement That Quoted Late CM Manohar Parrikar
The Department of Information and Publicity, in the press statement issued in the evening, wished the people of Goa on the occasion of Teachers' Day. The statement quoted the late Chief Minister Parrikar as wishing the people of the state on the occasion.
File image of late chief minister of Goa, Manohar Parrikar.
Panaji: In a faux pas, the Goa government on Thursday released a media statement wishing people on the Teachers Day and mentioning the late Manohar Parrikar as the current chief minister.
A probe has been ordered in the matter. The Department of Information and Publicity, in the press statement issued in the evening, wished the people of Goa on the occasion of Teachers' Day. The statement quoted the late Chief Minister Parrikar as wishing the people of the state on the occasion.
"Goa CM Manohar Parrikar has wished to teach a class on 56th Teachers Day, the statement said and lauded the contribution of former President Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan to the country. Radhakrishnan's birthday is celebrated as Teachers Day.
The message was circulated to the media. Director of Information and Publicity Meghana Shetgaonkar told PTI an inquiry has been initiated to find out the erring officer. "We will definitely inquire into the episode as it is a grave error. Action will be taken against the concerned person, she said.
Parrikar died on March 17, 2019, hereafter a prolonged illness and he was succeeded by Pramod Sawant.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- iReel Awards 2019: Kaafir was a Life-changing Experience, Says Dia Mirza
- Baahubali Director SS Rajamouli Warned Prabhas Beforehand About Saaho Flaws: Report
- India Lose to Oman Despite Taking Lead in Opening FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifier
- Reliance JioFiber Goes Live With Prices Starting at Rs 699: Here are all the Launch Details
- Old Video of Bikers Without Helmets Walking their Bikes Goes Viral After New Traffic Rules