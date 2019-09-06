In Faux Pas, Goa Govt Releases Teachers Day Statement That Quoted Late CM Manohar Parrikar

Panaji: In a faux pas, the Goa government on Thursday released a media statement wishing people on the Teachers Day and mentioning the late Manohar Parrikar as the current chief minister.

A probe has been ordered in the matter. The Department of Information and Publicity, in the press statement issued in the evening, wished the people of Goa on the occasion of Teachers' Day. The statement quoted the late Chief Minister Parrikar as wishing the people of the state on the occasion.

"Goa CM Manohar Parrikar has wished to teach a class on 56th Teachers Day, the statement said and lauded the contribution of former President Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan to the country. Radhakrishnan's birthday is celebrated as Teachers Day.

The message was circulated to the media. Director of Information and Publicity Meghana Shetgaonkar told PTI an inquiry has been initiated to find out the erring officer. "We will definitely inquire into the episode as it is a grave error. Action will be taken against the concerned person, she said.

Parrikar died on March 17, 2019, hereafter a prolonged illness and he was succeeded by Pramod Sawant.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.