In First Action Since Encephalitis Outbreak, Senior Resident Doctor of Muzaffarpur Hospital Suspended
Doctor Bhimsen Kumar, deployed at the Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital by the health department, was suspended in one of the first actions since the outbreak of the Acute Encephalitis Syndrome.
Image for representation.
New Delhi: Days after outbreak of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome in Bihar, a senior resident doctor in Muzaffarpur was suspended for negligence of duty on Sunday. The suspension of the doctor comes as one of the first actions being taken in the matter even as over 160 children have lost their lives to the malignant disease.
Doctor Bhimsen Kumar was deployed at the Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital by the health department, earlier this week. The pediatrician, who works at Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH), arrived in Muzaffarpur on June 19.
The state government has been called out for its initial latent response to the epidemic, which broke out in early June. However, the state government maintained that the children had died due to hypoglycemia, a condition caused by extremely low level of blood sugar and electrolyte imbalance.
Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who interacted with doctors and parents of the ailing children on Tuesday, was greeted with slogans of ‘Go Back’ as protesters questioned the state government’s negligence in handling the epidemic which has claimed the lives of 108 children so far.
The National Human Rights Commission had also sent notices to the Union Health Ministry and Bihar government on June 17 over reports of increasing deaths of children due to the disease.
Also Watch
-
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
India Celebrates International Yoga Day
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
What It Means To Be Lok Sabha Speaker
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
Union Budget 2019: Ten Things That India Expects From FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Maiden Budget
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 2019 TVS Apache RR 310 First Ride Review: Small Changes, Big Difference
- Rahul Gandhi Shares Photo of Dogs Doing Yoga and Calls it 'New India', No One Knows Why
- PUBG Lite Pre-Registration Begins in India, Here’s How to Register and get Free Rewards
- Fernando Torres Announces Retirement at the Age of 35, Fans Pay Tribute
- 'UPCop' Uttar Pradesh Police App Now Enables Filing of FIR Online
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s