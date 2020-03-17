English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
In First Case from Puducherry, 68-Year-Old Woman Tests Positive for Coronavirus in Mahe
The condition of the patient was 'stable' in the Government General Hospital in Mahe, an enclave of the union territory in Kerala, Director of Health and Family Welfare Services Mohan Kumar said.
Medics wearing protective suits are seen inside an isolation ward, set up in view of coronavirus pandemic, at Government General Hospital in Vijayawada. (Image: PTI)
A 68-year old woman has tested positive for coronavirus in Mahe region of Puducherry, becoming the first confirmed case in the union territory, a senior official said on Tuesday.
The condition of the patient was 'stable' in the Government General Hospital in Mahe, an enclave of the union territory in Kerala, Director of Health and Family Welfare Services Mohan Kumar said.
