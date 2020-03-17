Take the pledge to vote

Coronavirus
News18 » India
1-min read

In First Case from Puducherry, 68-Year-Old Woman Tests Positive for Coronavirus in Mahe

The condition of the patient was 'stable' in the Government General Hospital in Mahe, an enclave of the union territory in Kerala, Director of Health and Family Welfare Services Mohan Kumar said.

PTI

Updated:March 17, 2020, 6:41 PM IST
In First Case from Puducherry, 68-Year-Old Woman Tests Positive for Coronavirus in Mahe
Medics wearing protective suits are seen inside an isolation ward, set up in view of coronavirus pandemic, at Government General Hospital in Vijayawada. (Image: PTI)

A 68-year old woman has tested positive for coronavirus in Mahe region of Puducherry, becoming the first confirmed case in the union territory, a senior official said on Tuesday.

The condition of the patient was 'stable' in the Government General Hospital in Mahe, an enclave of the union territory in Kerala, Director of Health and Family Welfare Services Mohan Kumar said.

