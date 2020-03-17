In First Case from Puducherry, 68-Year-Old Woman Tests Positive for Coronavirus in Mahe

A 68-year old woman has tested positive for coronavirus in Mahe region of Puducherry, becoming the first confirmed case in the union territory, a senior official said on Tuesday.

The condition of the patient was 'stable' in the Government General Hospital in Mahe, an enclave of the union territory in Kerala, Director of Health and Family Welfare Services Mohan Kumar said.

