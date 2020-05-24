INDIA

1-MIN READ

In First Covid-19 Case from Delhi’s Tihar Jail, Assistant Superintendent Tests Positive

File photo of Tihar Jail.

The official, identified as Chet Ram Meena, who is posted as assistant superintendent at the Jail 7, got himself tested at the Amrapali Hospital. He was asymptomatic.

Nitisha Kashyap
  • CNN-News18 New Delhi
  • Last Updated: May 24, 2020, 11:13 PM IST
An official in Delhi's Tihar Jail has tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, after the Rohini and Mandoli jails in the city reported coronavirus cases.

DG Prisons Sandeep Goel said, "Contact tracing at Jail No. 7 and place of residence has been done. One jail staff has been found to be a close contact, while five have been identified as casual contacts."

The close contact has been tested and sent to home quarantine, and his result is awaited. Two other jail staff has also been quarantined while three inmates, who were casual contacts have also been kept in an isolation barrack.

Tihar Jail DG Goel said, "All contacts are presently asymptomatic and their medical condition will be watched."

Nine neighbours of the patient - all jail staff - have also been asked to self-quarantine at home. They have also been asked to not attend their duties as a precautionary measure.



