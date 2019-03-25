English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
In First Meeting With Centre’ Representative, NSCN (IM) Firm on Separate Naga Flag and Constitution
NSCN’s collective leadership also said to News18 that the meeting was inconclusive and further discussions will continue.
Deputy NSA RN Ravi was welcomed by NSCN (IM)’s top leaders VS Atem and Rh Raising at the Dimapur airport on Monday afternoon.
Guwahati: In the first meeting between insurgent group National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-IM) and Centre's interlocutor RN Ravi in Naga soil, the NSCN (IM) leadership has strongly demanded a separate Naga flag and a separate constitution.
The meeting was held in Chumukedima police guest house in Dimapur on Monday evening.
"From our side, we clearly informed Ravi that the Indo-Naga issue will not be resolved without a separate Naga national flag and a separate Naga Constitution,” said a senior member of NSCN (IM).
NSCN’s collective leadership also said to News18 that the meeting was inconclusive and further discussions will continue.
“The discussions were inconclusive and therefore would continue. The atmosphere though was congenial.”
Deputy NSA Ravi was welcomed by NSCN (IM)’s top leaders VS Atem and Rh Raising at the Dimapur airport on Monday afternoon.
After touching down Dimapur, Ravi proceeded to Chumukedima and met the leadership of the insurgent group at 3pm, and also had an informal meeting with Th Muivah, the chief negotiator cum general secretary of NSCN (IM). The meeting continued till 4:45pm. Possibly to meet Ravi, Muivah was camping at the police officer’s mess since Sunday evening.
After the informal meeting, Ravi held discussions with NSCN (IM).
The last time Ravi had toured Nagaland was on February 26 and 27. During his last visit, he held a series of meetings with various stakeholders, apex tribal bodies, legislators, civil organisations where he informed them about the status of the Naga peace process.
| Edited by: Debdeep Mukherjee
