English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
In First of its Kind, Ahmedabad Man Fined for Spitting Pan Masala
Ahmedabad was recently selected as the top city in a national cleanliness survey.
Image for representation
Loading...
Ahmedabad: The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has fined a man for spitting pan masala at a public place in what it claims is the first case of its kind in the country.
The AMC has fined Mahesh Kumar from Ahmedabad's eastern suburb of Naroda Rs 100. He was caught spitting on CCTV near the Sardar Patel Statue Road. The civic body issued an e-memo for violation of public health laws.
The corporation said in a press release that this is the first such case in the country. Ahmedabad was recently selected as the top city in a national cleanliness survey.
The AMC has fined Mahesh Kumar from Ahmedabad's eastern suburb of Naroda Rs 100. He was caught spitting on CCTV near the Sardar Patel Statue Road. The civic body issued an e-memo for violation of public health laws.
The corporation said in a press release that this is the first such case in the country. Ahmedabad was recently selected as the top city in a national cleanliness survey.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers: Endgame, Watch Early Reactions To Robert Downey Jr-Chris Evans' Starrer
-
Thursday 25 April , 2019
Urmila Matondkar Campaigns In North Mumbai Constituency
-
Friday 26 April , 2019
Elections 2019: PM Modi Files Nomination from Varanasi, Allies Gather for Show of Strength
-
Wednesday 24 April , 2019
War Of Words: Gambhir, Atishi And Lovely Battle It Out for East Delhi
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Sunny Deol Joins BJP: Can He Work Bollywood Magic in Gurdaspur?
Avengers: Endgame, Watch Early Reactions To Robert Downey Jr-Chris Evans' Starrer
Thursday 25 April , 2019 Urmila Matondkar Campaigns In North Mumbai Constituency
Friday 26 April , 2019 Elections 2019: PM Modi Files Nomination from Varanasi, Allies Gather for Show of Strength
Wednesday 24 April , 2019 War Of Words: Gambhir, Atishi And Lovely Battle It Out for East Delhi
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Sunny Deol Joins BJP: Can He Work Bollywood Magic in Gurdaspur?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- It's Pad Man vs Iron Man: Akshay Kumar Dresses as Avengers Endgame Star Robert Downey Jr
- IPL 2019 | Irate Russell Says Atmosphere in KKR Camp 'Not Healthy'
- Avengers Endgame and CID Actor Dayanand Shetty are Breaking the Internet with Memes
- Is Delhi Govt Doing Enough to Protect its Doctors from Disgruntled Kin of Patients?
- Indian Teenager's Dance to 'Agneepath' Song Amazes 'Britian's Got Talent' Judges
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results