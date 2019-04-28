Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

In First of its Kind, Ahmedabad Man Fined for Spitting Pan Masala

Ahmedabad was recently selected as the top city in a national cleanliness survey.

IANS

Updated:April 28, 2019, 1:06 PM IST
In First of its Kind, Ahmedabad Man Fined for Spitting Pan Masala
Image for representation
Ahmedabad: The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has fined a man for spitting pan masala at a public place in what it claims is the first case of its kind in the country.

The AMC has fined Mahesh Kumar from Ahmedabad's eastern suburb of Naroda Rs 100. He was caught spitting on CCTV near the Sardar Patel Statue Road. The civic body issued an e-memo for violation of public health laws.

The corporation said in a press release that this is the first such case in the country. Ahmedabad was recently selected as the top city in a national cleanliness survey.
