In First Stop After Returning to India, PM Modi Meets Arun Jaitley’s Family to Offer Condolence

New Delhi: In his first stop after returning to India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi headed straight to former Union minister Arun Jaitley’s residence to offer condolence to the late BJP veteran’s family.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived at Jaitley's residence earlier and received the prime minister along with Rohan Jaitley, the former Union finance minister's son.

Other family members were also present when Modi walked in and spoke to Jaitley's wife and children. The prime minister spent about 20-25 minutes at Jaitley's residence.

Jaitley died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi on Saturday afternoon after battling multiple health issues for the last several months. He was cremated on Sunday, while Modi was on a three-nation tour. Jaitley’s family had urged the PM to not cut short his official visit.

Modi had paid an emotional tribute to Jaitley while addressing the Indian community in Bahrain. Recalled his longtime association with the former Cabinet colleague, Modi had said, "I cannot imagine that I am here in Bahrain while my dear friend Arun Jaitley is no more. Some days ago, we lost our former defence minister Behen Sushma Ji. Today my dear friend Arun went away."

Modi had described Arun Jaitley as a "valued friend" whose insights and nuanced understanding of matters had "very few parallels".

In his tweets, Modi said Jaitley was admired by people across all sections of society, adding that he was multi-faceted, had impeccable knowledge about India's Constitution, history, public policy, governance and administration.

"With the demise of Arun Jaitley Ji, I have lost a valued friend, whom I have had the honour of knowing for decades. His insight on issues and nuanced understanding of matters had very few parallels. He lived well, leaving us all with innumerable happy memories. We will miss him!" he said.

Noting that Jaitley held multiple ministerial responsibilities during his long political career, he had said it enabled him to contribute towards India's economic growth, strengthening our defence capabilities, creating people friendly laws and enhancing trade with other nations.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.