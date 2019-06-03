In First Visit as Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh to Meet Troops in Siachen With Army Chief

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi
Rajnath SinghDefence
Amit ShahHome Affairs
Nitin GadkariRoad Transport & Highways, Micro Small & Medium Enterprises
D V Sadananda GowdaChemicals & Fertilizers
Nirmala SitharamanFinance, Corporate Affairs
Ramvilas PaswanConsumer Affairs Food & Public Distribution
Narendra Singh TomarAgriculture & Farmers Welfare, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj
Ravi Shankar PrasadLaw & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology
Harsimrat Kaur BadalFood Processing Industries
Thawar Chand GehlotSocial Justice & Empowerment
S JaishankarExternal Affairs
Ramesh Pokhriyal NishankHuman Resource Development
Arjun MundaTribal Affairs
Smriti IraniWomen & Child Development, Textiles
Harsh VardhanHealth & Family Welfare, Science & Technology, Earth Sciences
Prakash JavadekarEnvironment Forest & Climate Change, Information & Broadcasting
Piyush GoyalRailways, Commerce & Industry
Dharmendra Pradhan Petroleum & Natural Gas, Steel
Mukhtar Abbas NaqviMinority Affairs
Pralhad JoshiParliamentary Affairs, Coal, Mines
Dr Mahendra Nath PandeySkill Development & Entrepreneurship
Arvind SawantHeavy Industries & Public Enterprise
Giriraj SinghAnimal Husbandry Dairying & Fisheries
Gajendra Singh ShekhawatJal Shakti
Santosh Kumar GangwarLabour & Employment
Rao Inderjit SinghMinistry of Statistics & Program Implementation, Planning
Shripad Yesso NaikAYUSH
Dr Jitendra SinghDevelopment of North Eastern Region, Prime Minister's Office, Personnel Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy, Space
Kiren RijijuYouth Affairs & Sports
Prahlad Singh PatelCulture, Tourism
R K SinghPower, New & Renewable Energy
Hardeep Singh PuriHousing & Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation
Mansukh L MandaviyaShipping
Faggan Singh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Ratan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhari
In First Visit as Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh to Meet Troops in Siachen With Army Chief
On his day-long visit, Rajnath Singh will be accompanied by Army chief General Bipin Rawat and other senior officials from the Ministry of Defence.
Rajnath Singh took charge as Minister of Defence in newly elected PM Modi's cabinet on Saturday, June 1, 2019. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: Newly appointed Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will visit Siachen, the highest militarised zone in the world, on Monday to meet the armed forces troops posted there. In his first visit since assuming office in the new government, Singh will also interact with army personnel in Srinagar.
"Leaving New Delhi for Ladakh on a day long visit to Jammu and Kashmir. Looking forward to interact with the troops in Siachen. Later in the day, I would be meeting the Indian Army personnel in Srinagar," Singh tweeted this morning.
On his day-long visit, Singh will be accompanied by Army chief General Bipin Rawat and other senior officials from the Ministry of defence, ANI reported. The Defence Minister will take stock of the routine operations, including air support provided by the Indian Air Force.
Army personnel, including General Officer Commanding-in-chief of the Northen Command Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh and Kargil war hero Lieutenant General YK Joshi, are expected to brief the defence minister about the security situation in the region.
After taking charge of his office on Saturday, Singh had immediately held a meeting with the top military brass. He asked the chiefs of the Army, Navy and the Air Force to prepare separate presentations on the challenges and overall functioning of their respective forces.
On Monday, Singh will first arrive at the high altitude Thoise airfield in Ladakh from where he will travel to an operational base and then go to the Siachen Glacier.
The Siachen Glacier in the Karakorum range is the highest battlefield in the world where the soldiers have to battle frostbite and high winds. Avalanches and landslides are common at the glacier during the winters and temperatures can drop to as low as minus 60 degrees Celsius.
