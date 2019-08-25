Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

In First Visit by Indian PM, Modi Meets King of Bahrain, Conferred 'The King Hamad Order of the Renaissance'

PM Modi and HM King of Bahrain Hamas bin Isa bin Salman Al Khalifa are said to have 'exchanged views on all matters of mutual interest'.

PTI

Updated:August 25, 2019, 7:44 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
In First Visit by Indian PM, Modi Meets King of Bahrain, Conferred 'The King Hamad Order of the Renaissance'
PM Modi's meeting with the King of Bahrain (Image : PMO/Twitter)
Loading...

Manama: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday was honoured with "The King Hamad Order of the Renaissance" as he held talks with King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa on various bilateral and regional issues.

Prime Minister Modi's visit to Bahrain is significant as it is the first visit of an Indian Prime Minister to the country. "Ties built on deep civilizational linkages. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was warmly received by HM King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa bin Salman Al Khalifa at the Al Gudaibiya Palace. Both leaders exchanged views on all matters of mutual interest," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in a tweet.

"I humbly accept The King Hamad Order of the Renaissance. This is a recognition of India's strong friendship with Bahrain, which goes back hundreds of years and is expanding rapidly in the 21st century," Modi said in a tweet.

"Wonderful meeting with H M Hamad bin Isa bin Salman Al Khalifa, King of the Kingdom of Bahrain. His Majesty and I reviewed the complete range of India-Bahrain relations and we look forward to increased cooperation for the mutual benefit of our citizens," he said in another tweet.

While receiving the award Modi said: "I feel very honoured and fortunate to be awarded The King Hamad Order of the Renaissance. I am equally honoured by your majesty's friendship for me and for my country. I humbly accept this prestigious honour on behalf of 1.3 billion Indians".

"It is an honour for entire India. This is a symbol of the close and friendly relations between the Kingdom of Bahrain and India," he added, as he expressed his gratitude for this "unique gesture". Modi is on the third leg of his three-nation tour to France, the UAE and Bahrain.

Modi arrived here after wrapping up his visit to the UAE where he held talks with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and discussed measures to improve trade and cultural ties between the two countries.

Modi was also honoured with the 'Order of Zayed', the UAE's highest civilian award, as a mark of appreciation for his efforts to boost bilateral ties between the two nations. From Bahrain, Modi is scheduled to return to France on Sunday to attend the G7 Summit meeting.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram