In Fit of Rage, Aunt Kills 2-year-old Nephew in Bengal, Keeps His Body in Cupboard For 6 Hours

A woman allegedly murdered her two-year-old nephew by locking him inside a cupboard in West Bengal’s Birbhum district on Friday.

The incident happened following an altercation with the child’s mother. The accused was identified as Tajmira Bibi, who had a sour relationship with the child’s mother- Shampa Bibi. As per a report by the Hindustan Times, the two used to fight over family matters and on Thursday they again had a heated altercation.

On Friday afternoon the child suddenly went missing while playing. A senior police officer investigating the case told HT, “child’s body was later found from Tajmira’s cupboard almost six hours later when police started their investigation.” However, the accused has been arrested by the police.

Tajmira had slapped the boy after he fought with her son and the child immediately fell unconscious, after which she locked him up in the almirah, the police official added.

The child’s death resulted in tension across the village and a large police contingent was deployed to control the situation. Further probe in the matter is underway.