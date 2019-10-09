In Freak Accident, Mumbai Train Catches Fire After Man Throws Bag at Overhead Cables
The train bound for Panvel as it caught fire after a person threw the bag on the train's overhead apparatus. A fire brigade was immediately pressed to the spot.
Picture for representation. (Image: Reuters)
New Delhi: Train service on Central Railway's harbour line was disrupted for half an hour on Wednesday after an unidentified man is said to have thrown a bag on the train's pantograph at Navi Mumbai's Vashi station.
The report in the Hindustan Times quoted a senior Central Railways officer as saying that the trail, which was bound for Panvel, was delayed for over 12 minutes as it caught fire after a person threw the bag on the train's overhead apparatus.
A fire brigade was immediately pressed to the spot and there were no reports of any injuries. The commuters, who were inconvenienced by the delay opted to take the bus services from the nearby Vashi depot under the train services resumed.
