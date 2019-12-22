New Delhi: In a freak incident, the torso of a foetus was left inside a Telangana woman's womb after the child's head got severed from the body during delivery. The incident came to light after the bewildered family members of the the patient ransacked the hospital and damaged furniture during which a police constable was injured.

According to a report in The News Minute, 23-year-old Swathi from Nadimpally village was admitted at the Achampet Hospital on December 18. The doctors informed the patient's family that it would be normal delivery and no complications were mentioned.

"I was given an injection and soon after I was taken into the labour room, the duty doctor Sudha Rani, who was assisting the delivery, called in two other male doctors to assess the situation. After a while, they told my relatives that the situation was complicated and we need to rush to the maternity hospital at Petlaburj Maternity Hospital in Hyderabad. They didn't tell what the issue was or that the baby's head was severed,” Swathi was quoted as saying by TNM.

The report further said that unlike what initial information stated, no C-section took place and the incident occurred during normal delivery.

While pulling out of the baby, the head severed while the torso retracted into the womb. The doctors hid the fact and referred Swathi to Petlaburj, around 150 km far from Nagarkurnool, claiming her condition was critical, the TNM stated.

Swathi's kin also alleged that it was only after reaching Hyderabad they realised the baby’s body was left inside Swathi’s womb.

Nagarkurnool district collector and District Medical Health Officer (DMHO) K Sudhakar Lal have takn note of the situation and realising lapse on the part of the Achampet hospital authorities, placed hospital superintendent Tara Singh and doctor Sudha Rani under suspension.

DMHO Sudhakar, however, told TNM that it is not yet clear whether the baby was still born or died because the head was severed from the body.

