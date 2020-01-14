Take the pledge to vote

In Freak Mishap, 15-Year-Old Mumbai Girl Dies after Bathroom Geyser Emits Carbon Monoxide

Dhruvi Gohil was having a bath on January 5 morning in her Borivali West flat when the incident happened. She was on ventilator support and died on January 10, which also happened to be her birthday.

PTI

January 14, 2020
15-Year-Old Mumbai Girl Dies after Bathroom Geyser Emits Carbon Monoxide
Mumbai: A 15-year-old girl died in a freak mishap in Mumbai's Borivali area of carbon monoxide poisoning after oxygen levels in her bathroom dropped due to emission from a geyser, a doctor said on Tuesday.

Dhruvi Gohil was having a bath on January 5 morning in her Borivali West flat when the incident happened, an official said.

"Her parents noticed she was taking a lot of time and started knocking on the bathroom door. When they did not get an answer, they broke the door and found Dhruvi lying unconscious, with the right side of her body scalded due to hot water," he said.

"She fell unconscious after breathing carbon monoxide emitted from a bathroom geyser. Scant oxygen supply in the bathroom affected her brain and caused convulsions," said Dr Vivek Chaurasia of Mangalmoorti Hospital in Gorai where the teen was being treated.

She was on ventilator support and died on January 10, which also happened to be her birthday.

