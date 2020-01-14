In Freak Mishap, 15-Year-Old Mumbai Girl Dies after Bathroom Geyser Emits Carbon Monoxide
Dhruvi Gohil was having a bath on January 5 morning in her Borivali West flat when the incident happened. She was on ventilator support and died on January 10, which also happened to be her birthday.
Representative image.
Mumbai: A 15-year-old girl died in a freak mishap in Mumbai's Borivali area of carbon monoxide poisoning after oxygen levels in her bathroom dropped due to emission from a geyser, a doctor said on Tuesday.
Dhruvi Gohil was having a bath on January 5 morning in her Borivali West flat when the incident happened, an official said.
"Her parents noticed she was taking a lot of time and started knocking on the bathroom door. When they did not get an answer, they broke the door and found Dhruvi lying unconscious, with the right side of her body scalded due to hot water," he said.
"She fell unconscious after breathing carbon monoxide emitted from a bathroom geyser. Scant oxygen supply in the bathroom affected her brain and caused convulsions," said Dr Vivek Chaurasia of Mangalmoorti Hospital in Gorai where the teen was being treated.
She was on ventilator support and died on January 10, which also happened to be her birthday.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra's Girlfriend Gets Into Nasty Fight with Malkhan Singh
- Shibani Dandekar Goes to Dinner with Farhan Akhtar's Daughters and Rest of the Family
- Satya Nadella is Already Using The Surface Duo Foldable Phone, And it is Just Darn Slick
- Best Smartphones Under Rs 40,000 to Play PUBG Mobile, Call of Duty Mobile
- End of The Road For Windows 7; We Hope You Got Your Free Windows 10 Upgrade