In Fresh Attack on Modi Govt, Rahul Gandhi Criticises Handling of PSUs

File photo of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)

He highlighted a media report in this regard that claimed that the Railway Ministry is facing a financial crunch which will affect its infrastructure projects.

  • Last Updated: July 26, 2020, 10:40 PM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday criticised the government's handling of public sector undertakings (PSUs), alleging first they are made unviable and then sold out at a pittance.

"Government of India's (GOI's) operating strategy to hand over the country's wealth to crony capitalists: 1. Bleed the PSU making it financially unviable. 2. Get crony capitalists to do a media campaign saying it's uncompetitive. 3. Sell it to crony capitalists for a pittance," he said on Twitter.

He highlighted a media report in this regard that claimed that the Railway Ministry is facing a financial crunch which will affect its infrastructure projects.

