In Fresh Guidelines on Lockdown, MHA Exempts RBI, CAG and Forest Staff Among Others
In the new guidelines, the ministry said RBI-regulated financial markets, pay and accounts officers and field officers of the CAG, petroleum products and supply chain and forest staff are exempted from the purview of the lockdown.
A view of almost empty roads during a lockdown in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on Tuesday. (Reuters)
New Delhi: The home ministry on Wednesday issued fresh guidelines covering additional people and services who will be exempted from the 21-day lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
In the new guidelines, the ministry said Reserve Bank of India and RBI-regulated financial markets, pay and accounts officers and field officers of the CAG, petroleum products and supply chain and forest staff are exempted from the purview of the lockdown.
Those people handling cargo operations in airports and railway stations, coal mining activities, officers and staff of resident commissioners based in Delhi and customs clearance at ports, airports and land borders are also exempted.
Forest offices staff and workers required to operate and maintain zoo, nurseries, wildlife, fire fighting in forests, watering plantations, patrolling and their necessary transport movement, social welfare department staff for operations of homes for children, disabled, senior citizens, destitute women, widows, observation homes and pensions service are also exempted, the guidelines said.
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.
Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
-
Tuesday 25 February , 2020 Can Coronavirus Threaten China’s Position As An Economic Superpower? | Crux +
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 What Did Donald Trump's Visit Achieve For India & USA? | Crux+
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 Scientists Discover First Ever Lifeform That Doesn't Need Oxygen To Survive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Childhood Pic of Sara Ali Khan Twinning in Black with Saif Goes Viral, See Here
- Arjun Kapoor Trolls Malaika Arora for Smiling in Sleep, Gets Mushy Response
- Shruti Haasan Reveals Her Parents Kamal Haasan, Saarika and Sister Akshara Isolating in Different Houses
- How Indians Stayed in their 'Lakshman Rekha' While Buying Groceries after PM Modi's Lockdown Move
- Apple Releases iOS 13.4 And iPadOS 13.4 For iPhone And iPad: Here Are The Release Notes