In Fresh Guidelines on Lockdown, MHA Exempts RBI, CAG and Forest Staff Among Others

In the new guidelines, the ministry said RBI-regulated financial markets, pay and accounts officers and field officers of the CAG, petroleum products and supply chain and forest staff are exempted from the purview of the lockdown.

PTI

Updated:March 25, 2020, 8:26 PM IST
In Fresh Guidelines on Lockdown, MHA Exempts RBI, CAG and Forest Staff Among Others
A view of almost empty roads during a lockdown in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on Tuesday. (Reuters)

New Delhi: The home ministry on Wednesday issued fresh guidelines covering additional people and services who will be exempted from the 21-day lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In the new guidelines, the ministry said Reserve Bank of India and RBI-regulated financial markets, pay and accounts officers and field officers of the CAG, petroleum products and supply chain and forest staff are exempted from the purview of the lockdown.

Those people handling cargo operations in airports and railway stations, coal mining activities, officers and staff of resident commissioners based in Delhi and customs clearance at ports, airports and land borders are also exempted.

Forest offices staff and workers required to operate and maintain zoo, nurseries, wildlife, fire fighting in forests, watering plantations, patrolling and their necessary transport movement, social welfare department staff for operations of homes for children, disabled, senior citizens, destitute women, widows, observation homes and pensions service are also exempted, the guidelines said.

