In Fresh Round of Talks, Pompeo, Jaishankar Discuss Strategic Bilateral Ties, Developments in Kashmir
S Jaishankar and Mike Pompeo met at the Foggy Bottom headquarters of the State Department on Monday. A readout of the meeting by the State Department was issued two days later.
File photo of S Jaishankar and Mike Pompeo. (Reuters)
Washington: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in his meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar discussed a range of issues including growing strategic bilateral ties, developments in Kashmir and global issues of concern, the State Department said Wednesday.
Jaishankar and Pompeo met at the Foggy Bottom headquarters of the State Department on Monday. A readout of the meeting by the State Department was issued two days later.
The two leaders "discussed a range of issues, including the growing US-India strategic relationship, developments in Kashmir, and global issues of concern", the State Department said.
"They also discussed plans to advance our complementary visions of a free and open Indo-Pacific region following the successful Quadrilateral Consultations on the margins of the UN General Assembly last week, said a readout of their meeting.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- BSF Dog Squad Takes Part in 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan' to Celebrate Gandhi Jayanti
- Roger Federer Asked Desi Fans For Bollywood Movie Recos and Twitter Delivered
- Fact Check: Is This Viral Video of Crocodile in Flooded Streets Really From Patna?
- Post Motor Vehicles Act, Delhi Traffic Violations Drop 66% in Sept: Police
- Smith, Morgan & Gayle Confirm Participation in ‘The Hundred’ Draft