1-min read

In Fresh Round of Talks, Pompeo, Jaishankar Discuss Strategic Bilateral Ties, Developments in Kashmir

S Jaishankar and Mike Pompeo met at the Foggy Bottom headquarters of the State Department on Monday. A readout of the meeting by the State Department was issued two days later.

PTI

Updated:October 3, 2019, 7:26 AM IST
In Fresh Round of Talks, Pompeo, Jaishankar Discuss Strategic Bilateral Ties, Developments in Kashmir
File photo of S Jaishankar and Mike Pompeo. (Reuters)

Washington: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in his meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar discussed a range of issues including growing strategic bilateral ties, developments in Kashmir and global issues of concern, the State Department said Wednesday.

Jaishankar and Pompeo met at the Foggy Bottom headquarters of the State Department on Monday. A readout of the meeting by the State Department was issued two days later.

The two leaders "discussed a range of issues, including the growing US-India strategic relationship, developments in Kashmir, and global issues of concern", the State Department said.

"They also discussed plans to advance our complementary visions of a free and open Indo-Pacific region following the successful Quadrilateral Consultations on the margins of the UN General Assembly last week, said a readout of their meeting.

