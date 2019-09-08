New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh law student, who had accused former minister Swami Chinmayanand of sexually harassing her, has filed a complaint of rape against the BJP leader. However, the Delhi police has forwarded it to the Special Investigation Team.

According to sources, the law student from Shahjahanpur had given the complaint to Delhi police, but no FIR was registered based on it. The officers forwarded the complaint to UP SIT, which is already probing allegations of harassment levelled against the BJP leader.

"My daughter has registered her complaint with Delhi Police and it was formally forwarded to the special investigation team (SIT) in Shahjahanpur. In her complaint, she has levelled charges of sexual assault against Chinmayanand. We could have registered this complaint to SIT directly, but on the advice of our counsel, we wanted to ensure that a record of this complaint is maintained in Delhi as well. Now, we will go and meet the SIT in Shahjahanpur," the student's father was quoted as saying by The Times of India.

The TOI report further said that a senior official of Delhi Police confirmed that a general diary entry was made at a police station in South Delhi, "details of which cannot be shared". Inspector general Naveen Arora, incharge of the SIT, was quoted as saying: "We have been informed by the Delhi Police officials about the complaint filed in Delhi but we are yet to receive its copy from them."

The Shahjahanpur police had on August 27 lodged an FIR against Chinmayanand after the student went missing following her allegation in a video clip. Her father had filed a complaint with police accusing Chinmayanand of sexually harassing her, a charge refuted by the BJP leader's lawyer who claimed it was a "conspiracy" to blackmail him.

The woman's father had alleged that she went missing at the behest of the 72-year-old BJP leader, who heads Mumukshu ashram. However, she was later found in Rajasthan by the UP police.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.