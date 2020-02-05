In Gaffe, Turkish Helicopter Features on 'Make in India' Posters at DefExpo
The picture of the T129 military helicopter were put up by the Uttar Pradesh government, officials said. Despite the error, the tweet has not been removed.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address at the Defence Expo 2020, India's biennial military exhibition that seeks to showcase the potential of the country to become a global defence manufacturing hub, in Lucknow, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. (Image: PTI)
Lucknow: In a gaffe, a Turkish helicopter featured on posters displayed at the DefExpo here to showcase the government's flagship Make in India initiative.
The picture of the T129 military helicopter were put up by the Uttar Pradesh government, officials said. Despite the error, the tweet has not been removed.
Pakistan has reached an understanding with Turkey for procuring the T129 helicopters.
When contacted, officials played down the goof-up, calling it just a graphic representation, and added that nothing more should be read into it.
The five-day DefExpo -- India's biennial exhibition of military platforms and weapons -- is being attended by 38 defence ministers and top executives of 172 foreign defence majors and 856 Indian companies.
The main theme of the Expo is 'India: The Emerging Defence Manufacturing Hub' and the focus will be on 'Digital Transformation of Defence'.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Abhishek Bachchan Celebrates Birthday with Family, Aishwarya Posts Pics with Amitabh, Jaya, Aaradhya
- Nitin Mukesh Singing Raj Kapoor Classics at Grandson Armaan Jain's Wedding will Make You Nostalgic
- Alia Bhatt, Ranbir and Neetu Kapoor Attend Armaan Jain's Wedding Reception, See Pics
- Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai, Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla Set to Compete in Mall Task
- Mayanti Langer Shuts Down Trolls in Epic Fashion Who Asked Her About Stuart Binny