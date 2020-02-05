In Gaffe, Turkish Helicopter Features on 'Make in India' Posters at DefExpo

Lucknow: In a gaffe, a Turkish helicopter featured on posters displayed at the DefExpo here to showcase the government's flagship Make in India initiative.

The picture of the T129 military helicopter were put up by the Uttar Pradesh government, officials said. Despite the error, the tweet has not been removed.

Pakistan has reached an understanding with Turkey for procuring the T129 helicopters.

When contacted, officials played down the goof-up, calling it just a graphic representation, and added that nothing more should be read into it.

The five-day DefExpo -- India's biennial exhibition of military platforms and weapons -- is being attended by 38 defence ministers and top executives of 172 foreign defence majors and 856 Indian companies.

The main theme of the Expo is 'India: The Emerging Defence Manufacturing Hub' and the focus will be on 'Digital Transformation of Defence'.

