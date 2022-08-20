In Ghaziabad, Gang of Thieves Reveals Mother Masterminded Robberies

A Ghaziabad woman, the mastermind behind a gang of thieves who carry out robberies and hide in the Sahibabad region of the district, has been arrested. Turns out the gang of thieves was none other than her sons. The mother of five not only included her sons in the thefts, but also her nephew, great-grandson, and her son’s friends. She used to send her kids to carry out thefts and if done successfully, she even praised them. The woman was adept at everything ranging from providing legal counsel to the robbers, to hide them.

The police caught four thieves, including Danish, in the Sahibabad region. The group also had a goldsmith that used to buy the loot belongings. According to police reports, these robbers were involved in looting in Sahibabad and nearby regions. They were also accused of chain snatching on the roads of these localities.

After they were done looting these localities, they used to escape to the Loni Border area. Here, a woman named Rukhsana used to help them. Turns out she was Danish’s mother and she used to plan all the robberies and how to hide the kids. Danish and his gang members spilled the beans after being arrested on Thursday, following which Rukhsana was arrested on Friday.

According to the police, Rukhsana has five sons, all accused of robberies and jailed earlier. Rukhsana is the kingpin of the family and she is the one who taught everyone how to loot and escape without being caught. She had involved her nephew and great-grandson in the robberies too. The family, along with some friends, has been running these theft operations for the past four years. However, Rukhsana has been figured out to be the mastermind only now.

