In Goa, Number of Dengue Cases Gone Up with the Onset of Monsoon
Local reports from south taluka suggest that the number of dengue cases seems to be rising at Canacona, bordering Karnataka since August as heavy rainfalls have made monsoon diseases and other mosquito-borne diseases rampant across the state.
Image for representation.
A number of cases of dengue are being reported across Goa in the aftermath of heavy rains, an Indian Express story reported. Notably, a hospital in Vasco has reported seven cases of dengue in a week, the publication further reported. Local reports from south taluka suggest that the number of dengue cases seems to be on rise at Canacona, bordering Karnataka since August as heavy rainfalls have made monsoon diseases and other mosquito-borne diseases rampant across the state. Notably, heavy rains have seen a number of mosquito-borne diseases rearing their ugly heads across the country including malaria and chikungunya.
According to the report in Indian Express, officials in both talukas are looking to fogging to ensure that the disease does not spread further. Notably, the last fifteen days have seen incessant rains in Goa with water accumulation in many places. Speaking to reporters, Municipal Chairman Nandadeep informed that authorities are working to make sure that water pockets can be identified and proper fogging is done in southern suburbs of Goa to rid the state of the mosquito-borne disease menace.
Indian Express cited secretariat officials who said that the cases of vector-borne diseases are being monitored and sufficient resources dispatched to ensure that the villages are cleared of stagnant water. Awareness drives are being undertaken as well, they have said. Notably, according to government survey, 283 cases were tested positive for dengue and a total of 57 cases of Chikungunya stand confirmed for 2018.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Giant Spider 'Hijacks' BBC Interview, But the Show Goes On
- Zomato, Swiggy Receive Letters from Restaurant Authority Urging Ban of Discounts
- TV Star Ridhi Dogra Pens Emotional Tribute to Arun Jaitley: 'I Know You're Resting in Peace Fufaji'
- Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt's Inshallah Put on the Back Burner For These Reasons
- Android 10 Expected Release on September 3 And Google Pixel Phones Get it First