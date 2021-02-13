In Good Faith: Members of Muslim Community From Different Parts of India Donate for Construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya

Zahara Begum is the organizer of Tahera Trust that operates in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. She has been encouraging members of the Muslim community to contribute funds for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

“We are very blessed to be here in the same country where Shri Ram was born, and we are also very fortunate that the temple is going to be built in front of us. Shri Ram has taught us ‘dharma’ as a way of life. Let us all come together and participate in this divine activity and help in the construction of the Shri Ram Temple at Ayodhya with an open heart,” says Zahara.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust is conducting a mass contact and contribution campaign from January 15 till February 27 for the construction of the grand temple in Ayodhya. And various efforts for fund collection are not only being led by Hindu devotees but people from other religions too.

At Ram Bhawan in Uttar Pradesh's Faizabad, members of the Muslim community donated funds for the construction of the temple in Ayodhya,. One of the donors has been quoted saying, "We are from Hindustan. We might belong to a different religion but we didn't come from Turkey. Our ancestors belong to this land and we're in harmony with our Hindu brothers."

A doctor family from Patan, Gujarat, who also belong to the Muslim community, have made a sizeable contribution. "Lord Ram has left everyone together. And no one discriminated between high and low. In that way all the people in the country remained equal and contributed as much as they could for the prosperity of the nation," Dr Hamdi Mansoori, who and his wife donated Rs 1.51 lakh, told the media.

And no amount is too small, proponents say. In Hyderabad, a resident of Mallapur, Syed Ibrahim, donated Rs 50 for the temple construction. "Hindus and Muslims must live united with religious harmony," he says.