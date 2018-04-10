In Boost for Make-in-India, PM Modi Flags Off Country's First All-Electric Superfast Train in Bihar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday flagged off country’s first all-electric high speed locomotive made with the help of a French company under Make-In-India Project at Madhepura Rail Loco factory in Bihar.The first engine to have rolled out from the factory has 12000 HP capacity, more than double of existing locomotives and capable of pulling along 6000 tonne weight with speed of 120 km/hr.With this India has become fifth country after Russia, China, Germany and Sweden where such electric locomotives are operational. The heavy–haulage engines will help decongest saturated routes by improving the speed and carrying capacity of freight trains.Prime Minister Modi will also formally inaugurate the rail engine factory for which more than Rs 1300 crore investment has already been made.Under Make-In-India project, Alstom will help in rolling out 800 such engines in the next 11 years with estimated cost of more than Rs 20,000 crore. The average cost of each locomotive is estimated to be Rs 25 crore.Sachin Goel, Managing Director of the factory, told News18 that this technologically advanced engine has been made keeping in mind local Indian conditions. It can withstand searing heat and extreme cold weather as well.“These European model engines are very safe and environment friendly. We have used LED lights and regenerative power technology which will ensure 87 percent energy efficiency," Goel said.