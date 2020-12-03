In Graphics: All You Need to Know About Report on Honey Adulteration

Several leading honey brands sold in India have failed adulteration tests in Germany, an investigation by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) has claimed. The CSE study revealed that almost all the brands of honey being sold in Indian markets are adulterated with sugar syrup as 77 per cent of samples in the tests were found adulterated.

Honey samples from leading brands such as Dabur, Patanjali, Baidyanath, Zandu, Hitkari and Apis Himalaya, all failed the Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) laboratory tests currently being used globally to check for modified sugar syrups, the CSE said.

Dabur and Patanjali have questioned CSE's claims, saying that it seems to be motivated and aimed at maligning their brands. They also insisted that honey sold by them are collected naturally from Indian sources, and packed with no-added sugar or other adulterants.

"The recent reports seem motivated and aimed at maligning our brand. We assure our consumers that Dabur Honey is 100 per cent pure and indigenous, collected naturally from Indian sources and packed with no added sugar or other adulterants," a Dabur spokesperson said.

Patanjali Ayurved's Managing Director Acharya Balkrishna said, "It seems to be a plot to defame Indian natural honey industry and manufacturers in a bid to promote processed honey".