In Greater Noida, 20-year-old Girl, Out on Morning Walk, Abducted

A 20-year-old girl, who was out on a morning walk with three siblings in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida, was abducted by a group of criminals on Thursday early morning.

According to police, the Gautam Budh Nagar district police headquarters received an emergency call at around 5 in the morning about a girl being abducted from Greater Noida under Badalpur police station jurisdiction.

The victim’s family and locals blocked a stretch of NH-91 demanding early and safe recovery of the 20-year-old. The blockade was cleared after the locals and the girl’s family members were assured by the Gautam Budh Nagar Police that they would find the college student.

A senior police officer at the Badalpur police station said, “A 20-year-old girl’s parents residing in Greater Noida have filed a complaint that their daughter was abducted by unknown criminals while she was out on a morning walk with her two brothers and a sister.”

“The girl was abducted near Achheja village. The criminals were travelling in a white colour van,” added Gautam Budh Nagar Police.

The police officer added that the girl’s sibling told the police that before abducting her, she was molested by her abductors.

One of the siblings talking to the media said, “The criminals travelling in the white van stopped near us. Since very few people were on the road and they were at a distance, they molested both my sisters.”

“When our children started calling for help, the criminals first tried to abduct our youngest daughter but somehow she managed to escape. On failing to abduct her, they abducted our eldest daughter,” said the girl’s parents.

The Gautam Budh Nagar Police has formed five teams to nab the criminals and find the girl. “All the teams are being led by a DSP rank officer,” said a senior officer stationed at the Gautam Budh Nagar district police headquarters.

“We have forwarded the girl’s photo to all police stations in the district and alerted all neighbouring states and districts sharing borders with Nodia,” added the officer.

