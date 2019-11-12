In Gruesome Incident, Pregnant Cat Hanged to Death in Kerala; Case Booked
The incident occurred on Sunday at a house in nearby Palkulangara which was being used as a recreation club by some people for consuming liquor and playing cards.
Thiruvananthapuram: In a gruesome incident of cruelty, a pregnant cat was hung to death in front of a house here, following which a case was registered, police said on Tuesday.
The incident occurred on Sunday at a house in nearby Palkulangara which was being used as a recreation club by some people for consuming liquor and playing cards. On the basis of a complaint filed by Parvathy Mohan, Campaign coordinator for Federation for Indian Animal Protection organisation and Latha, Kerala secretary of People for Animals, police have registered an FIR for cruelty against animals.
The incident came to light after Parvathy Mohan narrated the incident on her Facebook Post. The animal rights activists have alleged that the club members had the other day after consuming liquor killed the cat, by hanging it, for fun.
Though police was informed, they had initially refused to register a case, as per the post. The post also wanted that those behind the crime should be brought to book.
