Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

In Gurugram Village, Wrestler Shoots Taekwondo Player Dead as She Refuses His Marriage Proposal

The accused and victim had met during a sports event in Rohtak a year ago and they became friends. But Sarita did not wish to continue their acquaintance.

IANS

Updated:November 13, 2019, 12:35 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
In Gurugram Village, Wrestler Shoots Taekwondo Player Dead as She Refuses His Marriage Proposal
Image for representation.

Gurugram: Taekwondo player Sarita Dhandhi has been shot dead by wrestler Somvir Singh from point-blank range after she refused his marriage proposal, police said.

The incident happened in Gurugram's Bhorakalan village on Tuesday, Bir Singh, the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) of Pataudi Range, said and added that the accused was pressuring the victim for last three months.

"The accused came to victim's house early on Tuesday and tried to convince her for marriage. When Sarita refused his proposal, he pumped bullets into her chest. The victim died on the spot," Singh said.

Hearing the gunshot, other family members rushed to Sarita's room, but till then Somvir had fled the spot.

The accused and victim had met during a sports event in Rohtak a year ago and they became friends. But Sarita did not wish to continue their acquaintance.

Somvir is a resident of Bamdoli village in Jhajjar district and currently at large, the police said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram