In Haryana, 17-year-old Mentally Challenged Climbs Atop High-tension Tower

A 17-year-old boy climbed atop a 66KV tower of electrical high tension wires, leading to a ruckus in the Palwal district of Haryana. The rescue team was able to bring him down safely after 4 hours. Luckily, when the teenage boy climbed the tower, there was no electricity. It is being said that the boy is mentally challenged and once he was brought down, the police took him to the Chandhat police station for inquiry.

As soon as the matter was reported to the police, they reached the spot, along with the employees of the electricity department. Moments later, the electricity department employees started working on bringing the boy down. But it wasn’t that easy. When the rescue team started climbing the tower, the boy threatened that he would jump from the tower.

The young man, then, asked the members of the rescue team if they would bring him bidhi. The rescue team arranged for bidhis and offered them to him but he still refused to come down. After hours of effort, the employees of the electricity department and other members of the rescue team were able to safely bring him down from the tower. He was then taken to the Chandhat police station for inquiry wherein it was found that the teenage boy belongs to Bihar and works as a daily wage labourer in Haryana.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here