In Haryana, Father of 3 Girls Dies by Suicide After Failing to Procure Drugs

A man died by suicide on Monday evening in the Sirsa district of Haryana. According to reports, the father of three young girls shot himself in the head after he was unable to secure drugs for himself. The city police reached the spot as soon as they were informed of the incident.

DSP Aryan Chaudhary said that the deceased, Bhup Singh, used to live in his father-in-law’s house. On Tuesday morning, he shot himself with a country-made pistol. At present, the police are recording the statement of Singh’s wife.

The relatives of the deceased told the police that Singh was addicted to drugs and took the extreme step after he couldn’t procure drugs on time. This was further confirmed by father-in-law, Fateh Singh. DSP Chaudhary further told the media that police are investigating this angle and are currently looking for more leads into the matter.

Singh said that he shot himself in the verandah of the house on Monday evening and died on the spot. He added that his own son had met the same fate some time ago after which Bhup Singh shifted to his house to be with him in the time of grief. He was a resident of the Darbi village and he had been addicted to drugs for a long time. He often used to get into scuffles over his habits and even beat up his father-in-law once. He is survived by his three daughters.

