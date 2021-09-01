In Haryana, Four Brothers Kill Elderly Man After Dispute Over Garbage Throwing

An elderly man was allegedly beaten to death by four brothers following a dispute over garbage throwing in Haryana’s Nuh on Tuesday.

According to police, four brothers killed a 65-year-old man in Sudaka village, which comes under Sadar police station jurisdiction. “We have sent the elderly man’s body for postmortem and are investigating the incident,” said Haryana Police.

The 65-year-old deceased has been identified as Ahmedduddin, a resident of Sudaka village under Indri Block.

According to a police officer at the Sadar police station, the deceased’s son told the police that on Tuesday one of the four brothers was throwing garbage near their house. “The dispute arose when the elderly man protested the boy throwing garbage near his house and heated exchange followed," said the officer.

“The verbal spat turned ugly when all the accused attacked Ahmedduddin with sticks and batons. According to the complaint, the four brutally beat the old man for no less than 20 minutes,” added the officer.

“A complaint has been registered against four people by the elderly man’s son, Ashfaq Ahmad. Ashfaq has complained against four people including Shamim, Shajad, Saddiq and Ummar in his complaint,” said Nuh deputy superintendent of police, Sudhir Taneja.

Ashfaq told the media, “When my father cried for help, my younger brother and his wife rushed to rescue him. The four targetted my brother and his wife with sticks and batons.”

The victim’s son also told the media that the four fled the spot when other neighbours came to rescue the elderly man. “Our father, suffering fatal baton blows from the four for more than 20 minutes, died on the spot. The four had only stopped beating him once he got unconscious. Thanks to neighbours, who rushed to the spot to nab them or they would have also killed my brother and his wife,” added Ashfaq.

DSP Taneja told the media that the Sadar Police has registered an FIR under various Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections and raids are being made to nab the four.

