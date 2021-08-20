In Haryana, Man Slits Wife’s Throat In Fight Over Drinking Liquor

Gyan Prakash has been on the run after committing the crime.

A man killed his wife by slitting her throat with a knife when she asked him to stop coming home after consuming alcohol. The incident occurred in the Kundli industrial area of Haryana’s Sonipat district on Wednesday night. Gyan Prakash has been on the run after committing the crime. The police have registered a case of murder against the accused based on the complaint of his mother.

Complainant Ramkali Devi, a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi district, told the police that she was living with his son Gyan Prakash and his family in a rented house Panipat. According to her, Gyan Prakash was working as a laborer in the city and often used to come home after drinking alcohol. “His wife Sunita used to register her protest and anger against Gyan Prakash’s drinking habit. They used to fight over this issue in the past too,” she said.

Ramkali Devi told the police that on Wednesday night Gyan Prakash had reached home under the influence of alcohol. “Seeing him drunk, Sunita started protesting. They had a fight. Gyan Prakash slit his wife’s throat with a knife and ran away from the spot with the murder weapon,” the mother said.

Ramkali took Sunita to the hospital, where she was declared brought dead. The post-mortem of the body was done at a Sonipat hospital on Thursday and it was handed over to her relatives.

Ravi Kumar, station in charge, Kundli police station said, “We received information about the murder of a woman in Gedore Colony. We came to know that the accused had slit the throat of his wife after having a fight with her.” A case has been registered against the accused on the complaint filed by his mother, he said.

