In Haryana, Mother Arrested for Getting Son Killed to Keep Affair with His Friend Going
Parmod (23) was shot dead on February 19 at his house in Chamanpura village of the Jhajjar district. Based on a complaint made by his mother, the Haryana police had registered a case of murder against unknown people.
Representative image.
New Delhi: A 44-year-old woman was arrested on Thursday for plotting her son’s murder in Haryana’s Jhajjar district after he discovered her illicit affair with his 23-year-old friend.
Parmod (23) was shot dead on February 19 at his house in Chamanpura village of the Jhajjar district. Based on a complaint made by his mother, the Haryana police had registered a case of murder against unknown people, reported the Hindustan Times.
The deceased was working as a bouncer in Gurugram when he had befriended Pradeep, another bouncer who hailed from a nearby village in Jhajjar.
As their friendship grew, Pradeep began visiting Parmod’s house where he lived with his widowed mother Meena Devi. During this period, Pradeep got into an affair with Meena Devi.
Parmod had quit his job and was living at home for the past one month and it was then that he got suspicious about his mother’s affair with his friend, said the police.
As a result, Parmod barred Pradeep from coming to his house.
Upset with her son’s decision, which prevented her from meeting her lover, Meena Devi conspired to murder her son with the help of Pradeep. With two of Pradeep’s friends, the duo decided to execute their planned murder.
On the night of February 19, Pradeep’s friends shot Parmod dead at his residence. Next morning, his mother called the police and lodged a complaint against unknown people for murdering her son.
In her complaint, she said that when Parmod’s murder happened at the house, she was sleeping inside and only came to know about it after waking up in the morning.
The police said they cracked the case after they held a man with an illegal weapon during routine search on Wednesday night. The man, identified as Saurabh of Bhiwani, was nabbed and interrogated, during which he confessed about his involvement in Parmod’s murder, among other criminal cases.
The police arrested Pradeep, who confessed to his crime and Meena Devi was arrested later. Two of Pradeep’s friends Saurabh and Monu were also arrested.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
