In Haryana Sub-inspector Exam, Questions About Anil Vij's Speciality, HSSC Chairman

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) conducted the written examination for the police sub-inspector post on Sunday. The exam paper, however, included a few unusual questions. Students were asked about the speciality of Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij and a question related to the HSSC Chairman also found a place in the exam paper. Some of the candidates, who appeared for the exam, are protesting against such questions which, they said, have no relevance to the police field.

According to an Amar Ujala report, the 71st question in the exam paper asked the speciality of Anil Vij. The four options given to the students were: Anil Vij is highly educated, he has been a home minister before, he is unmarried or he had been a police officer.

This strange question was preceded by another unusual trivia. Question number 66 was related to HSSC Chairman Bhopal Singh Khadri. The question was: what is meant by Khadri? The options were: name of caste, name of community or gotra, due to Khadar area or none of the above.

The students were baffled by such questions in the exam. Sandeep Singh, Amit Kumar and Rajan, who sat for the exam, said such questions are neither based on general knowledge nor do they have to do with recruiting sub-inspectors. The candidates added that they will register a complaint against the inclusion of such unrelated questions.

HSSC Chairman Bhopal Singh Khadri shirked responsibility, saying that the respective agency was tasked with making the question paper. He added that the exams were organised peacefully, and all the 568 centres were being monitored live from the HSSC headquarters to stop cheating of any sort.

At least 2,14,808 men had applied for the 400 vacant positions of sub-inspector, while 56,601 women candidates filled the form for 65 posts.

