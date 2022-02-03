In Haryana's Fatehabad, 14-Year-Old Dies By Suicide After Father Sells Smartphone

A 14-year-old girl has allegedly died by suicide in the Fatehabad district of Haryana. The girl was reportedly depressed over the fact that her father sold the mobile phone that was bought for her online classes.

Suresh, a resident of Tehsil Chowk, said that he bought a touch screen phone so that his daughter Shalu could attend online classes. His daughter used to attend the classes but also loved making Instagram videos on the phone.

When Suresh got to know about the videos, he sold the mobile. Sad and depressed by this action, Shalu hanged herself to death. Police conducted a post-mortem of the body and returned it to her family. The police are conducting an enquiry as per section 174.

In a similar incident in the Jagtial district of Kamargaon, a 14-year-old boy died by suicide. The boy was unhappy with his parents who refused to buy him a smartphone. Jagtial rural circle inspector Pitla Lingamurthy said that the boy was a ninth class student from Raikal village.

The boy had threatened his parents that he would take his life if they didn’t get him the phone. However, his parents didn’t take the matter seriously. When the boy didn’t return from school, an investigation was conducted to find him. The boy was found hanging from a tree near his school.

Another cause of a child dying by suicide over refusal to buy a smartphone was reported from Jharkhand’s Gumla district. According to the police, 13-year-old Alok Kumar was demanding a smartphone from his father for three days.

His father Jaymangal Kharia asked him to wait for some time as the cost of a smartphone was very high. Saddened by this, Alok consumed insect-killing tablets and was rushed to a nearby hospital but he died on the way.

Last year also, a boy had committed suicide after his parents had stopped him from playing mobile games.

