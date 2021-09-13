In Haryana's Hisar, Father Raped Daughter for 8 Years, FIR Lodged

A 23-year-old married woman has filed a complaint against her father with the Haryana Police for allegedly raping her for the last eight years.

According to a senior police officer stationed at the Hisar district police headquarters, a man from Hisar’s Jind village had filed a complaint with the police that his daughter, along with her four-year-old son, had gone missing.

“The man, in his complaint, stated that he feared her daughter had become a victim of domestic violence by her in-laws. He had even knocked the inspector general of police of Hisar range for safe and sound recovery of his daughter,” added the police officer.

The police officer further said that after receiving the complaint, a special team was formed to find the 23-year-old woman. “During our investigation, we learnt that the woman was staying with her friend in Noida. Our teams went to Noida and brought her back,” added the officer.

The officer added, “The woman told us that she does not want to go to her in-laws’ place nor her parents. When one of her female officers tried to counsel her, the woman told us that she escaped from her in-laws’ place as she was being mentally and physically tortured there.”

The woman further told the police that she went to her friend’s place in Noida as she could not go to her parents’ place as her father used to allegedly rape her.

“The victim told us that her father has been raping her since she was 15-years-old. She informed her mother about it, but she kept tight-lipped as her father had warned of killing himself if anyone discussed the incident,” added the officer.

The officer further said that the woman also told the Hisar Police that even after marriage, whenever she went to her parents’ place, her father used to violate her.

“We have lodged an FIR against the woman’s father under various Indian Penal Code (IPC) and POCSO Act sections,” added the officer.

