In Haryana's Jhajjar District, Youth Rapes Mentally Challenged Woman

A mentally challenged woman was allegedly raped by a youth in Haryana’s Jhajjar district on Sunday. The incident came to light after the victim’s husband complained with the local police station. According to the Haryana Police, the incident occurred under Salhawas police station jurisdiction.

A senior police officer of Salhawas police station said, “The victim’s husband has filed a complaint against a youth, who resides in the same village, for raping his wife.”

According to Salhawas police, the husband, in his complaint, said that the youth lured his mentally challenged wife and took her to the fields on the outskirts of the village. “The victim’s husband told us that when the youth saw him, he escaped from the location,” said Salhawas Police.

An officer stationed at the Salhawas police station said, “We have lodged an FIR against the youth under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). A team was formed to nab the arrest. The youth was arrested from the village.”

In another incident, a student was raped by her teacher on the pretext of helping her get a scholarship and to increase her marks in upcoming examinations in the Palwal district of the state. The incident came to the surface after the girl filed a complaint with the Palwal Police on Sunday.

According to Palwal Police, the victim, in her complaint, mentioned that a few weeks ago her teacher called her to discuss a scholarship. “The student in her complaint has stated that she was offered a spiked cold drink by her teacher. Her teacher raped her and took her photographs and videos in compromising condition,” said a senior police officer stationed at the Palwal police station.

The officer further said, “The girl in her complaint has also mentioned that her teacher on several occasions blackmailed her by floating her photographs in compromising condition on the internet and raped her. We have lodged an FIR against the teacher.”

