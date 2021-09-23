In Haryana's Palwal, 2 Students Killed, 1 Injured as Tractor-trolly Hits Them

Two school-going students were killed and one was injured after a speeding tractor-trolly hit them on Tuesday evening in Haryana’s Palwal.

According to Haryana Police, a tractor-trolly hit the school-going boys while they were returning to their village Bhiduki under Hasanpur police station jurisdiction from a local market.

The deceased have been identified as Krisha, a class four student, and Kuldeep, a class nine student. The injured student has been identified as Sandeep, who studies in class eight.

A senior police officer stationed at the Hasanpur police station said, “The impact was such that two students died within a few minutes. With the help of locals, we rushed the injured to the Palwal district hospital for better medical care.”

Bodies of the students were seized by the police and sent for postmortem to Palwal district hospital. “A police team was rushed to the accident site as soon as we learnt the incident to prevent any untoward incident,” added the officer

The officer further said that during the probe, they have learnt that the tractor-trolley was at a great speed. “One of the eyewitnesses of the incident told us that it seemed that the driver of the tractor-trolly was drunk as his vehicle was moving in a zig-zag manner,” added the officer.

Raids are being conducted to nab the driver of the tractor-trolly as he escaped from the accident site leaving behind his vehicle. “We have identified the driver. He is also a resident of Bhiduki village,” added the officer.

The students who died in the accident were cousins. One of the relatives of the deceased students said, “The three had gone to buy books and other stationery items required for their study at the nearby market. We would have not sent them if we knew such an accident would happen.”

