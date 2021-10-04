In Haryana's Palwal, 24 Children Die of Mysterious Fever; Health Dept Still Clueless

Three children died during treatments at various hospitals in Haryana’s Palwal district on Friday after being infected with a mysterious fever. With the death of three minors, the death toll due to the mysterious fever in Haryana’s Palwal district has reached 24. The state health department has failed to identify the cause of mysterious disease.

According to reports, 8 children died in a span of few hours after being infected with fever in the last 10 days in Palwal’s Hathin area. Reports also say that the mysterious disease has taken the lives of 24 children in the Hathin area. Meanwhile, the Palwal health department is yet to ascertain the type of fever causing deaths.

According to inputs, several villagers are not able to reach the primary healthcare centre due to floods.

The three children who died due to the mysterious fever on Friday are, Eaz’s seven-year-old daughter Mubasira in Chhayansa village, Sakir’s three-month-old son Zishan and Shamshu’s nine-day-old daughter Munsida.

According to Mubasira’s parents, “My daughter complained of fever on Thursday evening. We admitted her to the Nalhad Medical College for treatment but she died in the evening.”

Zishan’s told the media that their son died during treatment at the hospital. He had also complained of suffering from high fever only a few hours before his death.

According to one Nasir of Chhayansa village, he admitted his daughter to a private hospital for better treatment. The doctors of the hospital found that their ward had less than 90 thousand platelets. According to the private hospital, the girl had been suffering from Dengue.

The Haryana Health Department, in the name of action, has only collected blood samples of the deceased children to identify the disease they were suffering from. “The samples have been collected to identify the causes behind the mysterious fever,” said a health department official.

